Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 95,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft stock opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.47 and a 200-day moving average of $305.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

