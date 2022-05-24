Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $739,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 670,730 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.