Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading 14.9% Higher

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 20,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 30,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Montage Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

