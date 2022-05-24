Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.40. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 167,076 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

