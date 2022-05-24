New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Shares Down 4.2%

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 134,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.
About New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Found Gold (NFGFF)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.