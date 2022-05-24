New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.19. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 2,685 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$4.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.
New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)
See Also
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.