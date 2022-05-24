Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 289 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

