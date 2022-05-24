Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nielsen by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,155,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,767,000 after purchasing an additional 115,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,276,000 after purchasing an additional 942,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $94,399,000.

Nielsen stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLSN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

