Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading 9% Higher

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) shares traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.74. 283,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 374,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and a PE ratio of 0.53.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NISN)
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NISN)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.