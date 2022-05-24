Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading 9% Higher

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) shares traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.74. 283,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 374,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and a PE ratio of 0.53.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 104,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NISN)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

