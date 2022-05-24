Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.60

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.60 and traded as high as C$39.42. Northland Power shares last traded at C$39.39, with a volume of 557,294 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on NPI. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.35.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.