Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after buying an additional 1,780,815 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,519.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 613,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 575,893 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 488,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 411,037 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 348,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $8,782,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

