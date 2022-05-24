NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 305,411 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)
