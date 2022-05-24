OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of OFG Bancorp worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $441,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon bought 19,215 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFG opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.21. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

