OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman Buys 1,000 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $278,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,805,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,289,000. Finally, Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $49,521,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.