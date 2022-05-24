Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.49

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $3.70. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 804 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $29.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.
About Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
