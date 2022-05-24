OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 623.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of OptimizeRx worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a PE ratio of -159.31 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.