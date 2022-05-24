Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.12. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 130,973 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $185.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $351,165.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $2,668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,752,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 374,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,096,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 187,918 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

