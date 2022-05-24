Pacific Sun Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.8% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.