Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,382 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

