Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CalAmp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 217,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 52.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

About CalAmp (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.