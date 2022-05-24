Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,175 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of FS Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 31.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $93,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $197,902. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

