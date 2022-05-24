Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 553,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 639.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,397,000 after buying an additional 475,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

