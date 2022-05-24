Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $99,805,000. Varde Management L.P. bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,521,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in OneMain by 362,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 778,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $212,525. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMF opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

