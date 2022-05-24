Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at $1,911,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKM opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.72.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

