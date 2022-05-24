Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $213,000 Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

NYSE WEX opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.