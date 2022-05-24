Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,224.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

