Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Valhi by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 1,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Valhi by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valhi alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VHI opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. Valhi, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $46.88.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

Valhi Profile (Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.