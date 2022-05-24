Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp increased their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Berry stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $911.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.34. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

