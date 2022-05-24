Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 238.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 952.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after purchasing an additional 120,685 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $11,565,000.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,164,765.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $184.60 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.58 and a 200 day moving average of $229.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

