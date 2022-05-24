Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,009 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,122,000 after acquiring an additional 146,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,458,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 886,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,547,000 after buying an additional 44,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,891,000 after buying an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.48%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

