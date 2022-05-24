Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,937 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter worth about $2,821,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Gentherm Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.