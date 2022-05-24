Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 69,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $287,101.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,783,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,292.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Inese Lowenstein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 89,516 shares of company stock worth $394,501. Company insiders own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPID opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $188.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.