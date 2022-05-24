Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

