Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.72. 245,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,557,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The company had revenue of ($0.87) million for the quarter.
About Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.
