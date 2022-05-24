Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.72. 245,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,557,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The company had revenue of ($0.87) million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

