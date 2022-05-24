PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of PG&E worth $30,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 201.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 141.4% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,611,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,645,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 2,277,166 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,409,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 1,942,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

