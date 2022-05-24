Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $640.83

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.83 ($8.06) and traded as high as GBX 645.40 ($8.12). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 645.40 ($8.12), with a volume of 1,698,162 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.07) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.12) to GBX 780 ($9.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.26) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.69) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 770.83 ($9.70).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 620.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 640.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.56%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Shott bought 1,784 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($7.88) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,052.90). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.12), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($383,307.10).

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.