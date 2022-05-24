Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,256 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,081,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after acquiring an additional 993,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,751,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,141,000 after purchasing an additional 687,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

