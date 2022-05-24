Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

