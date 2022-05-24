Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $24,754,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after buying an additional 305,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 301,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 256,609 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

