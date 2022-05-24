Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.49 and traded as low as C$1.71. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 21,375 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

