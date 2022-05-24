Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,971 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $60,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,575 shares of company stock worth $368,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGR opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.