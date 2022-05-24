Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 37,151 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,151 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of LendingTree worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

NASDAQ TREE opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $228.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $765.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.60.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. LendingTree’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Profile (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.