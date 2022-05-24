Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,793 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Scholastic worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHL stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

