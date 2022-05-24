Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,004 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Universal worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Universal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $63.46.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

