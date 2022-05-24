Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 86,749 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 875.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Houlihan Lokey worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

