Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of City worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in City by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in City by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

CHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. City Holding has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. City’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

About City (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

