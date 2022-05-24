Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,445 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of GNR opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

