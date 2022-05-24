Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 79,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHLB. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.