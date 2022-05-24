Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Northwest Natural worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.