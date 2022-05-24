Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Urban Edge Properties worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,536,000 after buying an additional 765,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

